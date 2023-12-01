Jones says she likes Aja Wilson, KD

When asked if there are any players she aspires to be like, Jones responded “not really” but noted that she had a few players that she liked including players that she thinks is similar to her.

“I love Aja Wilson, Jones said. “I love her game so bad. I like Candace Parker’s game too, I love a lot of WNBA players. NBA players, I love KD and Giannis, they’re just so long and lengthy big guards, so I feel like that’s kinda what I am in a way.”