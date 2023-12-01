Following a week off after the Battle4Atlantis tournament, UA head coach Adia Barnes, along with freshman guard Skylar Jones were available to speak with the media regarding the team’s progression during their off week and preparation for the Wildcats’ upcoming game against UNLV on Saturday.
Jones says she likes Aja Wilson, KD
When asked if there are any players she aspires to be like, Jones responded “not really” but noted that she had a few players that she liked including players that she thinks is similar to her.
“I love Aja Wilson, Jones said. “I love her game so bad. I like Candace Parker’s game too, I love a lot of WNBA players. NBA players, I love KD and Giannis, they’re just so long and lengthy big guards, so I feel like that’s kinda what I am in a way.”
