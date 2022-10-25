News More News
Five Takeaways: Arizona players, coaches prepare for No. 10 USC

Defensive end Hunter Echols will get an opportunity to face his former team when USC makes the trip to Arizona this weekend.
Defensive end Hunter Echols will get an opportunity to face his former team when USC makes the trip to Arizona this weekend.
Fresh off the bye week, Arizona prepares to host USC on Saturday for this year's Homecoming game. Hunter Echols and Dorian Singer, along with Brennan Carroll and Johnny Nansen spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon.

Hunter Echols reflects on his time at USC

Prior to transferring to Arizona this year, Echols spent the last five seasons at USC where he played in four of those years.

"It was fun," Echols said. "I made a lot of lifelong friends that transferred from USC or stayed at USC. I built a lot of connections over time and it was fun."

Echols mentioned playing time as the primary reason why he decided to transfer from USC.

"I wanted to go make plays and I wanted to be somewhere where I can be the guy," Echols said. "Go somewhere where I can take 60 reps a game. I never had that happen for me at USC. No discredit to them. It is kind of hard to play in front of Drake Jackson or Uchenna Nwosu or Christian Rector or all these five-star guys that are now in the NFL.

"I had fun, but ultimately coming to Arizona was something I knew was going to be good for me."

Echols has collected 3 1/2 sacks in just seven games this season. He collected just 1 1/2 sacks across all four of his seasons combined at USC.

Echols relationship with Johnny Nansen

