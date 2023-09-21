News More News
Five takeaways: Arizona HC Jedd Fisch's weekly Thursday press conference

Jedd Fisch will take on Stanford for the first time as the UA head coach on Saturday
Jedd Fisch will take on Stanford for the first time as the UA head coach on Saturday (John Froschauer | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's Pac-12 opener against Stanford.

The Cardinal are 1-2 so far this season and coming off a 30-23 loss against Sacramento State at home.

Here are five takeaways from what Fisch had to say:

"It's Personal" trademark

It has recently come out that Colorado coach Deion Sanders has put in a trademark for the saying "It's Personal" which Fisch has been saying since he came to Arizona.

Fisch attempted to trademark it two years ago, but he mentioned there were already four other active trademarks on that. Instead, he trademarked "Make it Personal" in February of 2021.

"I don't think anything other than we've always said 'It's Personal,'" Fisch said. "We're not ceding anything, but we also don't walk around and say we're the only person that's allowed to say 'its personal.'"

"I love coach Prime. We were together in Baltimore. I think he is great, great for the game and a fantastic coach. If he wants to say 'It's Personal' in Boulder and we want to say 'It's Personal' in Tucson, that's just fine."

