"It's Personal" trademark

It has recently come out that Colorado coach Deion Sanders has put in a trademark for the saying "It's Personal" which Fisch has been saying since he came to Arizona.

Fisch attempted to trademark it two years ago, but he mentioned there were already four other active trademarks on that. Instead, he trademarked "Make it Personal" in February of 2021.

"I don't think anything other than we've always said 'It's Personal,'" Fisch said. "We're not ceding anything, but we also don't walk around and say we're the only person that's allowed to say 'its personal.'"

"I love coach Prime. We were together in Baltimore. I think he is great, great for the game and a fantastic coach. If he wants to say 'It's Personal' in Boulder and we want to say 'It's Personal' in Tucson, that's just fine."