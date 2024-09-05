There's officially only two days left until Arizona takes on it's next opponent, NAU, in week 2 action.
It'll be a great opportunity for the Wildcats to tinker and tweak some of their mishaps from a week ago and set the tone moving into Big-12 matchups.
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media on Thursday for the final press conference of the week before game day. We've got you covered with five takeaways from what he had to say.
Cleaning up the penalties
Arizona finished it's game against New Mexico taking nine penalties for 100 yards.
Taking too many penalties in a football game can severely hurt chances at leaving victorious or even make those chances significantly harder.
"Just talked about, you know, how damaging... those self-inflicted wounds are," Brennan said. "Understanding that everybody on the field, from the head coach, to the trainer, and everybody in between has a responsibility, and no one's worth 15 yards, nobody."
Some of the penalties stalled drives for UA and continued them for the Lobos and cleaning those up will lead to a more efficient product on the field.