There's officially only two days left until Arizona takes on it's next opponent, NAU, in week 2 action.

It'll be a great opportunity for the Wildcats to tinker and tweak some of their mishaps from a week ago and set the tone moving into Big-12 matchups.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media on Thursday for the final press conference of the week before game day. We've got you covered with five takeaways from what he had to say.