Five takeaways: Arizona HC Brent Brennan and Danny Gonzales interviews
Arizona football finished its last practice at Dick Tomey Fields on Thursday before its annual Spring Game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
“I like where we are at. … I think everyone is optimistic," Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said about the state of the team heading into the spring game.
Following the practice, Brennan, along with linebackers coach Danny Gonzales spoke about their players' status, some players that have stood out, and more.
Here are five takeaways from the press conference:
Tetairoa McMillan underwent procedure, expected to make full recovery
Brennan announced Thursday afternoon that Tetairoa McMillan, who went down with an apparent injury, and has been on a scooter with a cast on his foot for the last two practices, underwent a procedure.
He added that he will make a full recovery and be back by the beginning of the season.
