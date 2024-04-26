Arizona football finished its last practice at Dick Tomey Fields on Thursday before its annual Spring Game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

“I like where we are at. … I think everyone is optimistic," Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said about the state of the team heading into the spring game.

Following the practice, Brennan, along with linebackers coach Danny Gonzales spoke about their players' status, some players that have stood out, and more.

Here are five takeaways from the press conference:



