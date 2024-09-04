in other news
No. 21 Arizona opponent first look: NAU
The Wildcats will face off against NAU this weekend and our Coein Kinney has your first look at the Lumberjacks.
WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (NAU)
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan Monday press conference as the ready gets ready for its game against NAU.
Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award
Tetairoa McMillan wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Award after historic performance.
Offensive explosion highlights Arizona's season opener
The Wildcats opened the Brent Brennan era with over 600 yards of offense Saturday night against the Lobos.
Sunday Rewind: Recapping No. 21 Arizona's 61-39 win over New Mexico
Our Troy Hutchison and AllSportsTucson's Steve Rivera break down the Wildcats' 61-39 win over the Lobos.
Following its 61-39 win over New Mexico in the season opener, Arizona moved up to No. 20 in the AP Poll released on Tuesday.
There was some good from the win against the Lobos, but also some bad with the defensive struggles the Wildcats had of containing QB Devon Dampier, especially in the first half.
Defensive coordinator Duane Akina alongside Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.
Overall assessment of Saturday's performance
Dampier seemed to get whatever he wanted going against Arizona in the first half which resulted in New Mexico scoring 24 points in the first two quarters.
"We know we didn't play up to our standard," Stukes said. "We set a high standard for ourself and we were hoping to play better than that. That's football and that's life, so we got back into the room. The coaches are pressing us to do our job, execute at a high level, bring effort every day, focus in and get ready for the next one."
The Wildcats were able to settle in when the second half came around, allowing 15 points with one of the scores being late in garbage time.
"We adapted to the next play mentality," Johnson said. "Just trying to flush any mistakes that happened in the first half and calm down, play ball and have fun."