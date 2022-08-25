News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-25 22:28:59 -0500') }} football Edit

FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Arizona continues prep for SDSU

Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Arizona continued prep for the season opener against San Diego State with practice on Thursday. Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll and defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen spoke to the media following Thursday's practice.

Here are five takeaways from what they had to say:

What Carroll has seen from the Aztecs so far

"Veteran group, they return a bunch of guys," Carroll said. "Even if they haven't been starters, you can see them on film playing last year. They play tough. They play physical. They're a really good veteran group."

The Wildcats hosted San Diego State in the home opener last season where they fell 38-14, but they're expected to look much different this year as an overall team.

Carroll talked about the advantages for the offensive line in getting to play the Aztecs last season despite what will be a new look offense.

"I think it's great that we got the opportunity to play them last year, get an idea of what they're going to do," Carroll said. "It is our job to go execute. It's a great test for us."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}