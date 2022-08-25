FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Arizona continues prep for SDSU
Arizona continued prep for the season opener against San Diego State with practice on Thursday. Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll and defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen spoke to the media following Thursday's practice.
Here are five takeaways from what they had to say:
What Carroll has seen from the Aztecs so far
"Veteran group, they return a bunch of guys," Carroll said. "Even if they haven't been starters, you can see them on film playing last year. They play tough. They play physical. They're a really good veteran group."
The Wildcats hosted San Diego State in the home opener last season where they fell 38-14, but they're expected to look much different this year as an overall team.
Carroll talked about the advantages for the offensive line in getting to play the Aztecs last season despite what will be a new look offense.
"I think it's great that we got the opportunity to play them last year, get an idea of what they're going to do," Carroll said. "It is our job to go execute. It's a great test for us."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news