What Carroll has seen from the Aztecs so far

"Veteran group, they return a bunch of guys," Carroll said. "Even if they haven't been starters, you can see them on film playing last year. They play tough. They play physical. They're a really good veteran group."

The Wildcats hosted San Diego State in the home opener last season where they fell 38-14, but they're expected to look much different this year as an overall team.

Carroll talked about the advantages for the offensive line in getting to play the Aztecs last season despite what will be a new look offense.

"I think it's great that we got the opportunity to play them last year, get an idea of what they're going to do," Carroll said. "It is our job to go execute. It's a great test for us."