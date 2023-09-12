Flowe was able to see real-time on the field in Starkville after seeing only 11 snaps against NAU the week prior and said that going out on the field against a loud SEC environment was like a “video game environment”. He was able to shine in this environment totaling 12 tackles in 27 plays and thinks that the defense altogether is starting to come together as one.

“It’s just a blessing being in that game,” Flowe said. “I felt like going into that game as a defense, we just had everything to prove as a defense and I feel like we are starting to do it.”