Limiting reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams winner to have his worst statistical game this season, throwing 14 of 25 passing for 219 yards and a touchdown, and a week prior having forced UW’s Michael Penix to zero passing touchdowns, the Wildcats’ defense has been on a tear as of late, which Nansen attributes to the preparation and coaching heading into each game week.

“We had a good game plan and our guys executed all week and leading into the game,” Nansen said Tuesday. “They knew exactly what was coming based on formation and things like that, our coaches did a great job preparing our guys and that’s what it was.”