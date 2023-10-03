After inserting Leif redshirt sophomore Leif Magnuson in for an injured Raymond Pulido at right guard, it has been clear over the past two contests that the Canada native has been able to carry the load on the starting unit, and has impressed his coaches in the process, with the offense not changing any up Magnuson in the rotation.

"Leif's done a good job just keeping us calm and being able to run all the things we like to run and not having to vary," Carroll said. So he's done a solid job so far, he's got some things he's got to clean up, we're continuing to work on those things. ...He's been able to keep us in the game."