Five takeaways: Arizona coaches and players' press conference
With one of its toughest opponents this season in five days against No. 7 Washington, Arizona (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) will prepare to fine-tune its team as it heads into its Pac-12 home opener on Saturday.
Wildcats' offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll and defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, along with defensive tackle Tyler Manoa and tight end Tanner McLachlan had a chance to speak to reporters for the team’s weekly Tuesday press conference.
Here are five takeaways from the coordinators and players’ press conference:
The UA defense has to communicate against an ‘explosive’ Washington offense
Playing against the Huskies last season in a 41-31 loss on the road in Seattle, the Wildcats have already seen the abilities of Washington's (4-0, 1-0) high-powered offense that has averaged 515.8 yard per game. Having the experience against this team will help the revamped Arizona defense this time around but it will need to be more talkative in order to keep UW in check.
“Obviously, the personnel is very similar. They’ve been in the system for a long time, the quarterback that is and the receivers," said Nansen. "So, we gotta do a better job of communicating on our end. Practice and worry about us, what we can do and I know how explosive their offense is, we just gotta make sure we are handling our assignments and communicate very well this week.”
Nansen also noted that the Wildcats have to do a good job staying on top of Washington's routes in order to limit the Huskies’ explosive plays.
