Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Five takeaways: Arizona CB coach Chip Viney and players press conference

Arizona coach Chip Viney at spring practice.
Arizona coach Chip Viney at spring practice. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Arizona football is down to three more practices until its Spring game after finishing its 11th practice on Thursday.

Cornerback Tacario Davis and wide receiver AJ Jones both returned to practice, while offensive lineman Raymond Pulido and Matthew Lado were both once again at practice but on the sideline in shorts.

Oregon State transfer RB Damien Martinez was also in attendance as he was on a visit with Arizona.

After the practice, defensive backs coach Chip Viney along with corners Emmanuel Karnley and Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine spoke to the media.

Here are five takeaways from the press conference:

Overall assessment of the defensive backs group

Viney followed coach Brent Brennan to Tucson after spending the past two seasons in the same role with San Jose State. He labeled the group as "competitive" and "scrappy" so far in practice.

"We're no where near where we want to be," Viney said. "But they're showing up day in and day out, and giving it their all."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement