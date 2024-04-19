Arizona football is down to three more practices until its Spring game after finishing its 11th practice on Thursday.

Cornerback Tacario Davis and wide receiver AJ Jones both returned to practice, while offensive lineman Raymond Pulido and Matthew Lado were both once again at practice but on the sideline in shorts.

Oregon State transfer RB Damien Martinez was also in attendance as he was on a visit with Arizona.

After the practice, defensive backs coach Chip Viney along with corners Emmanuel Karnley and Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine spoke to the media.

Here are five takeaways from the press conference: