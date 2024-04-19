Five takeaways: Arizona CB coach Chip Viney and players press conference
Arizona football is down to three more practices until its Spring game after finishing its 11th practice on Thursday.
Cornerback Tacario Davis and wide receiver AJ Jones both returned to practice, while offensive lineman Raymond Pulido and Matthew Lado were both once again at practice but on the sideline in shorts.
Oregon State transfer RB Damien Martinez was also in attendance as he was on a visit with Arizona.
After the practice, defensive backs coach Chip Viney along with corners Emmanuel Karnley and Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine spoke to the media.
Here are five takeaways from the press conference:
Overall assessment of the defensive backs group
Viney followed coach Brent Brennan to Tucson after spending the past two seasons in the same role with San Jose State. He labeled the group as "competitive" and "scrappy" so far in practice.
"We're no where near where we want to be," Viney said. "But they're showing up day in and day out, and giving it their all."
