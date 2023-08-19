During his first season as the head coach, Lloyd's team finished the 2021-22 season 16th nationally in defensive efficiency highlighted by guard Dalen Terry and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award winning Christian Koloko.

That Arizona team was good defensively with a roster full of two-way players that helped lead the team to the Sweet Sixteen.

To put things in prospective, the upcoming 2022-23 season could see Lloyd have his best defensive team with a roster filled from top-to-bottom. When you look at the guys Arizona brought in with transfers Keshad Johnson, Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley, all three players bring a toughness on that side of the court.



Throughout the three games, Arizona's defense looked in sync, creating turnover, rebounding the ball and making it difficult for opponents to finish at the rim.

Out of everyone on the court, Johnson was the one that stood out the most with his length and athletic ability.

The Wildcats will be able to put the ball in the bucket given the nature of Lloyd's system. However, the x-factor for the upcoming season will be on the defensive side of the floor.