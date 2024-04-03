Arizona football began its second week of spring ball and its first day of full pads on Tuesday at Arizona Stadium. This practice was highlighted by two interceptions by Tacario Davis, a spectacular diving catch by Montana Lemonious-Craig and a 50-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Jordan Washington.
Following Tuesday's practice, new running backs coach Alonzo Carter, along with Washington, Quali Conley, Rayshon Luke and Brandon Johnson spoke to the media about the overall running back room.
Here are five takeaways from the press conferences:
Alonzo Carter emphasizes ball security
In 2020, Carter's San Jose State Spartans were tied for No. 1 in the country in ball security with zero fumbles and have been in the top three in that category for years following that. Carter said that coach Brent Brennan and himself really emphasize ball security.
The UA running back coach added that everyday in practice, him, Brennan and tight ends coach Matt Adkins come up with a new ball security indy drill to help ensure that come the season, the fumbles are limited.
"We really really take pride in protecting the football," Carter said.
