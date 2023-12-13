Advertisement
Five takeaways: Adia Barnes press conference

Arizona women’s basketball head coach Adia Barnes spoke to the media on Tuesday about the state of the team heading into the Wildcats’ next matchup against No. 5 Texas on Wednesday night.


Here are five takeaways from Barnes’ press conference:


Barnes on No. 5 Texas

Hosting an undefeated Longhorns team (10-0), the Wildcats will have their hands full in many dimensions of the game. Barnes noted that UT brings a lot of firepower in both the offensive and defensive game including a shot that is not taken by many teams in the nation.


“Texas is really good in transition,” Barnes said. “First of all, they’re really good defensively, they like to turn you over and score in transition, very good offensive rebounding, and their one of the few teams in the country that’s excellent in the mid-range game, and that’s rare. … It’s a style that most teams can’t play and that’s a style we would like to play, they’re just a little bit bigger and more athletic.”


