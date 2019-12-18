News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 07:12:02 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Five-star Ziaire Williams breaks down top schools

Krysten Peek • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball contributor
@KP_Rivals
Krysten is a former DII basketball player but sometimes tells top recruits she played at UConn to see the look on their face. She's also completed a marathon on every continent (yes, even Antarctica).

CHATSWORTH, Calif. - A top 10 player in the 2020 class, Ziaire Williams has yet to hit the court his senior season with power house Sierra Canyon. Williams started practicing this week and his firs...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}