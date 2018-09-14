Arizona has scored its first commitment in the class of 2019 and it's from a local five-star.

Point guard Nico Mannion from Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle and the West Coast Elite grassroots program has committed to the Wildcats over his other finalist Marquette.



"I committed to Arizona," Mannion told Rivals.com. "I chose them because it felt like the right thing to do. Marquette is great but Arizona felt like home. I was kind of leaning there but once they did the in home it kind of put if over the edge.

"They had a great presentation and it's where my heart's at. I'm comfortable with them, Sean Miller and all of the coaches."

