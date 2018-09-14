Five-star point guard Nico Mannion picks Arizona
Arizona has scored its first commitment in the class of 2019 and it's from a local five-star.
Point guard Nico Mannion from Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle and the West Coast Elite grassroots program has committed to the Wildcats over his other finalist Marquette.
"I committed to Arizona," Mannion told Rivals.com. "I chose them because it felt like the right thing to do. Marquette is great but Arizona felt like home. I was kind of leaning there but once they did the in home it kind of put if over the edge.
"They had a great presentation and it's where my heart's at. I'm comfortable with them, Sean Miller and all of the coaches."
A major target of the Wildcats for some time, Mannion is excited to be the first member of what he hopes to be a big time recruiting class. The Wildcats are also involved with five-stars like Jaden McDaniels, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Josh Green among many others and he's hoping to get some of them to join him.
"I'm really exited about it," said Mannion. "Everybody says hometown hero and that's pretty cool. Here in Arizona the fans are wild and they love their school and their basketball. They haven't been off track but they haven't been to where they were but we are going to get it back and I think we can get a really good group of players to come in."
Mannion is glad to have his recruiting taken care of and is looking forward to a big senior year and coming in ready to compete as a freshman in Tucson.
"Last year hey didn't have as many shooters and I think I can shoot the ball well," said Mannion. "I'm a high IQ point guard who can score if needed, get my teammates involved and do a little bit of everything."