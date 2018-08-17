"Five is a good number because I'm better off having more options than If I went down to two or three. I didn't want to start visits and not feel like I had enough good options. I wanted to do it before high school started so I didn't get killed with coaches texting and calling all the time and trying to manage like 15 or 16 schools."

Five-star forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, one of the most sought-after players in the country, is down to five schools he is considering.

Robinson-Earl broke discussed some of what he likes about each of his finalists.



Arizona: "When I went down on the visit, it was a great campus and a great location. The Pac-12 always has pro teams in each city so you are going to have NBA scouts at each game and practice though if you are good enough they will find you anywhere. I like them because they showed me what they can do specifically with my position. They do a thing called Phoenix push where the bigs can get the ball and push ahead for the guards."



Kansas: "Obviously its the home town, it's close and family is there. Coach (Bill) Self can do a lot of stuff that can utilize my position. Even though they have had some guys like Frank Mason and Devonte Graham who have been some of the best guards in the country they still have plenty of threes and fours who they get ready for the next level and use. They can develop guys for the league whether you are a freshman one and done or a four year guy."



North Carolina: "Roy Williams is one of the most legendary coaches so to play for him would be amazing. He coached my dad and he's coached a lot of great players at the three, four and five. He's had great guards, but he's had a lot of great bigs and they are important to him. Also the tradition, it's North Carolina there's not a whole lot you need to say about it."



Notre Dame: "I really like their coaching staff. Coach (Mike) Brey is a great coach and a great person. Coach (Ryan) Humphrey, I have a great relationship with him and have really gotten to know them more as person. The University is a great school and they are really connected for after basketball, so when that's done you can find a job and stuff."



Villanova: "One of the reasons is the past three years they've won two national championships so they are obviously doing something good up there. I think they like to do a lot of five out or small ball so they will use their bigger guys as a threat on the court. I watched when they played in the Final Four they were able to use their five man and make matchups and spread the floor."