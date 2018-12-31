Five questions for 2019: Arizona football
The first season under new head coach Kevin Sumlin didn't go as expected. There was plenty of optimism heading into the 2018 season with the Wildcats as a trendy dark horse pick to pull out the Pac...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news