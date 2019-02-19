CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Just finishing his freshman season, Branch is an outstanding physical specimen. He is already just as big as some of the elite defensive backs in the 2020 class and he plays with good aggressiveness for a younger prospect. Branch's recruitment hasn't taken off yet but the Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout will be a household name in the not-too-distant future.

A few weeks ago at the Premium Showcase, Lemonious-Craig showed up and was one of the best receivers at the event, popping up on the radar for the first time. Then at a recent 7-on-7 tournament, 6-foot-2, 175-pound recruit had another solid performance. So, the Inglewood, Calif., prospect was not a complete unknown coming into the Rivals Camp, but he had never been tested against such elite defensive backs. Lemonious-Craig passed with flying colors. The Inglewood recruit has excellent hands, he can make difficult catches look easy and Lemonious-Craig has the speed to run away from defensive backs. BYU and San Jose State have offered so far.

Norman-Lott was one of the best-looking defensive linemen at the Rivals Camp, a massive and barrel-chested 6-foot-4, 295-pound prospect who could play tackle or end and showed off a physical mindset and good speed as a rusher. Arizona and Arizona State have already offered but as the Sacramento (Calif.) Grant is seen by more college coaches and takes more visits, the expectation is that many more schools will get involved. With his toughness, athleticism and versatility, Norman-Lott could be one of the more coveted defensive linemen in the West this recruiting cycle.

Maseuli, who made the trip from the San Diego area for the camp, showed up without fanfare or a major scholarship offer but made his mark on the camp by winning most of the one-on-one reps he took. The unheralded prospect worked at guard and won a rep or two against a defensive tackle with major offers. The 6-foot-3 guard lacks ideal length, sure, but it’s clear that he has the kind of power and wide frame to help any number of FBS programs. He should see his share of offers before all is said and done. His raw power and wide build are obvious and his results spoke for themselves.