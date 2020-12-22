GOAZCATS - Five Arizona players earn Pac-12 honorable mention nods

Arizona's 2020 season was not what the team wanted as it ended without any wins and ultimately the firing of head coach Kevin Sumlin. Despite the results, the Wildcats had some standout players throughout the year and a few of them were honored by the Pac-12 on Tuesday as the conference released its season-ending awards.

UA did not have any representatives on either the first or second teams, but five seniors earned recognition as honorable mention selections. Running back Gary Brightwell, cornerback Lorenzo Burns, defensive lineman Roy Lopez, linebacker Anthony Pandy and kicker Lucas Havrisik all earned a spot on the list.

Brightwell finished the season as Arizona's top rusher as he had 390 yards on 88 carries with one touchdown. He went over 100 yards twice this season with 112 yards against USC in the opener and a season-high 117 rushing yards against Colorado.

The Chester, Pennsylvania native has rushed for 1,305 yards and nine touchdowns in his career with the Wildcats.

Burns returned to UA for a fifth season and made it a point to put together an impressive year. The California native ended up being needed more than ever as the team had to deal with several players opting out in the secondary. Burns ended up fourth on the team with 24 tackles this season to go along with two tackles for loss, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

His season was highlighted by recording eight tackles in the game against UCLA to bring his total number of tackles with the Wildcats to 192. He also has eight tackles for loss, two sacks, nine interceptions and 35 pass breakups.

Lopez was a newcomer for the Wildcats this season after making the move to come back home to Arizona after playing the first part of his career at New Mexico State. Lopez quickly emerged as a bright spot in the middle of the UA defensive line, and he impacted the game in a variety of ways for this group immediately.

He ended up as one of the team's most productive defensive linemen this season as he had 18 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.

Like Lopez, Pandy was an important part of the Arizona defense this season at a position that needed leadership and a proven player. The California native served as the quarterback of UA's defense at inside linebacker for the Wildcats and improved in his new position as the season moved along.

His 30 tackles this season tied him for the team lead and he also led the team with two interceptions to go with one tackle for loss. In his Arizona career Pandy has collected 130 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and three interceptions.

Havrisik has had his ups and downs as Arizona's kicker, but he turned in his best performance this season. As the UA offense had its struggles it turned to the California native to help put points on the scoreboard.

He ended up missing just one field goal on seven attempts and that included connecting on a 51-yarder in the opener against USC – the second longest kick in the Pac-12 this year. Only four of his 21 kickoffs didn't go for touchbacks throughout the season and he averaged 64.3 yards on those kicks.

All five players will have the option to return to Arizona for another season since all players are going to receive a free year of eligibility from the NCAA. it remains to be seen which members of the group will opt to come back to UA next year, but Havrisik and Lopez have at least indicated it is something they will consider.

