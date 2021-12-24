Arizona's 2022 recruiting class is the program's best in over a decade, but there are still several months until the true end of the recruiting cycle for the class. The next signing opportunity will be in February, and the Wildcats still have plenty of room in the class thanks to the NCAA rules allowing additions to be made because of transfers that have left the program this offseason.

Which way will Jedd Fisch and his staff turn now that most of the group has already been signed? We examine a few lingering recruiting questions as the Wildcats begin the transition to the next phase of the process.