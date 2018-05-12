Jaden McDaniels Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

EMERSON, Ga. - Class of 2019 forward Jaden McDaniels already has a lofty ranking, but he's not high enough. That and more in National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi's notes and takeaways from a Friday night spent at Nike's Atlanta-area session of their EYBL.

JADEN MCDANIELS IS AN ELITE PROSPECT

It's fitting that Jaden McDaniels has McD in his name, because I think he could add another McD - McDonald's All-American - to his name before it is all said and done. We've moved McDaniels up the ranks quickly in 2019, but even at No. 32 nationally the 6-foot-8 forward is ranked too low. Truth be told, an argument can be made that McDaniels is the top prospect on the West Coast in his class. He shoots and handles the ball with skill, he is athletic and he plays with a motor that doesn't stop. In my opinion, McDaniels can play anywhere in America and his ascension as a prospect is one of the biggest stories of the spring.



MYLIK WILSON DESERVES HIGH-MAJOR OFFERS

Make no mistake about it: Rivals150 scorer Mylik Wilson of Arkansas-based Woodz Elite has a nice list of offers. He told me that Houston, Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State, Louisiana Monroe, Tulane, Arkansas Little Rock and others have put scholarships on the table. Watching his ability to get hot as a jump shooter, his ability to create for himself off the dribble and his quickness, I am surprised that he doesn't have any SEC or Big 12 type offers. I'm not saying that Wilson is Louis Williams, but he has some Williams in his game as a rangy and explosive scorer. Wilson did say that he's been to LSU and that Arkansas is also involved. I would imagine that he earns a lot more attention in the next few months.



ISAIAH STEWART MAY HAVE THE NO. 1 HANDS IN 2019

The importance of good hands can never be underestimated when it comes to evaluating big men. In that regard, five-star post player Isaiah Stewart passes the test with flying colors. Ranked No. 10 overall in 2019, it could be argued that Stewart has the best hands of any big man in the class of 2019 - though Jeremiah Robinson-Earl may beg to differ. Thinking back, Kevin Love has always stood out to me as having some of the strongest hands I've ever seen, and Stewart is in his class. It doesn't matter how many other players have their hands on or in the vicinity of a loose ball, if Stewart wants it he will be taking it. On top of that, he plays with a relentless motor, has touch and skill around the rim and he doesn't get distracted from the task at hand. Duke, Syracuse, Michigan State, UCLA, Villanova, Kansas and basically everybody else has offered, and he can make an instant impact wherever he lands.



