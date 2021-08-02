EWU transfer forward Kim Aiken Jr. commits to Arizona for a second time

A strange situation resolved itself Monday as Eastern Washington forward Kim Aiken Jr. will end up at the school he already picked once before. As first reported by ESPN's Jeff Borzello, the redshirt junior has decided to leave Washington State in favor of playing for Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats at Arizona.

Though he had reportedly been working out with the Cougars, Aiken never enrolled at Washington State allowing him to join Arizona's program ahead of the fall semester. The 6-foot-7 forward decided to back off his commitment to WSU last week giving Lloyd and the UA staff an opportunity to recruit him.

He reportedly wasn't accepted into graduate school at Washington State allowing the Wildcats to circle back with the one-time UA commit.

Aiken will have two more seasons of eligibility after spending four years with the Eagles. A California native, the move to Arizona will allow Aiken to be a bit closer to home.

He enters his career with the Wildcats coming off a strong season as he helped EWU reach the NCAA Tournament while also collecting the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year award.

Aiken averaged 11.3 points and a league-high 8.4 rebounds for the Eagles last season while also collecting 1.3 steals and one block per game.

He will add some depth and versatility to the lineup for the Wildcats with his ability to rebound in addition to guard players along the perimeter.

DePaul and Miami were a couple of the other programs involved with Aiken as he looked to make his choice.

The Wildcats had previously landed a commitment from Aiken back in the spring, but Sean Miller was let go as the team's head coach shortly after that decision. It put Aiken in a difficult spot, and he eventually backed off his pledge after Lloyd was hired before committing to Washington State.

Aiken will take one of the two remaining scholarship spots on the roster for the upcoming season.

He is the fourth transfer addition for Lloyd since taking over the program. Georgia guard Justin Kier, Utah guard Pelle Larsson and Gonzaga big man Oumar Ballo all joined the program this offseason as well.