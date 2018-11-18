The Wildcats finished the game with six fumbles in the game and four turnovers overall. Arizona ended its night with seven penalties for 75 yards as well.

"We all took turns tonight whether it was offensively with some miscues, defensively and special teams wise," Sumlin said on his postgame radio show. "Everybody took turns. ... For us to have the ball on the ground six times like that is very, very uncharacteristic of us. Just a really, really, really sloppy football game."

Arizona had a mixture of penalties and poor play on defense that contributed to the early hole and that two-score advantage only grew as the game went on.

It started early for UA with the Wildcats going down quickly 14-0 to the Cougars (10-1, 7-1), and a slow start was one of the things Kevin Sumlin's team wanted to avoid on the road against the eighth-ranked team in the country.

Arizona (5-6, 4-4) still has bowl eligibility to play for, and Saturday's game will be one the Wildcats want to forget about quickly.

In a game reminiscent of Arizona's early season struggles, the Wildcats ended Saturday night looking like a team that was simply overmatched. Quarterback Khalil Tate passed for four touchdowns, but it was nowhere near enough in what ended up as a 69-28 loss to No. 8 Washington State.

One of the bright spots of the night for the Wildcats was Tate who continued to look closer to the player fans remember from last season as he had his longest run of the season, 33 yards, to go with nearly 300 yards passing and his four touchdown passes. He did have a miscue with an interception, but if you take that out of the equation it was another strong night for the junior quarterback who made some tough throws throughout the evening in Pullman.

Tate hit seven different players for completions and found his rhythm on offense continuing the momentum he built prior to Arizona's bye week.

"Obviously he made some big plays for us," Sumlin said. "He got his legs involved and ran a little bit more tonight. He's feeling better. Overall, we moved the ball but we didn't do enough early in the game to force Washington State into a different type of football.

"I've gotta go back and look, but he did do some good things."

Arizona's defense struggled early in the game and ended up giving up a Washington State record of seven passing touchdowns to Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who also passed for 473 yards in the win.

However, it held the Washington State offense scoreless in the third quarter and performed well for a lot of the second half. That's something the team can build around heading into its rivalry week, and it's something Sumlin feels was truly one of the few things the team can be happy about leaving Pullman.

"That was one of the only positives maybe of the night," he said. "To challenge at halftime about pride and this team has been that way. That has not been the issue, execution tonight was the big problem."

Now the attention turns to Arizona State and the Territorial Cup Game for the Wildcats. UA still has a chance to play in a bowl game and that will be an important part of what is typically an easy week to get excited about.

"We just had that discussion," Sumlin said. "I talked about that we still got a lot to play for. We've got the Territorial Cup coming up Saturday and a chance to get to postseason play. There's a lot for this team to come back Monday to work with, work on and a lot to play for next Saturday."