The spring signing period for the class of 2018 begins today. Entering the late signing period, Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils have a strong grip on the top class in the country. So, can anyone catch Duke? Who is left that could make a big move in the team rankings? And finally, which fans should be most proud of the efforts that their staff has already made?

CAN ANYONE CATCH DUKE?

Next week’s final update to the class of 2018 Rivals150 is going to cause some minor shakeups, but barring a major change and some very specific things happening, Duke is going to be awfully tough to unseat for the top 2018 class. Currently the Blue Devils hold one of the highest-ranked classes in Rivals.com history with No. 1 R.J. Barrett, No. 2 Cameron Reddish, No. 3 Zion Williamson and No. 8 Tre Jones. It’s a great class and if it adds to it at all, it will be even more unlikely to top. However, John Calipari and Kentucky can still topple the Blue Devils. But, for that to happen, a lot is going to have to go exactly right. With five-stars E.J. Montgomery, Keldon Johnson and Immanuel Quickley, along with top 35 Tyler Herro on board, the Wildcats currently have the No. 2 class. For them to make a move, some players are going to have to switch graduating classes. Five-star point guard Ashton Hagans is already committed to UK for 2019 and he’s eyeing a possible move to 2018. If he makes that switch – which isn’t likely to happen until late summer – then the Wildcats are in striking distance. To get the job done, though, they’ll likely need another big-time 2019 such as No. 2 James Wiseman – for whom Calipari is battling Memphis and Penny Hardaway – to make the switch to 2018. So it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Kentucky to catch Duke, but it won't be easy.

STILL CAPABLE OF MAKING A BIG MOVE

The immediate standout for potential upward movement is whichever program lands the nation’s top-ranked undecided player, shooting guard Romeo Langford. The No. 6 prospect in the class of 2018, Langford is down to Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt. Kansas could move from No. 6 to No. 2 by landing Langford. Vanderbilt would move from No. 8 into the top five by landing Langford while Indiana could make a move from No. 21 all the way up into the top seven if the Hoosiers are able to convince the 6-foot-5 scoring machine to stay home. ***** With only four-star Devonaire Doutrive on the board, Arizona currently checks in at No. 100. The last year has been a nightmare for Sean Miller and the Wildcats as they’ve seen an assistant coach get arrested as part of the FBI’s probe into college hoops, lost highly ranked commits Shareef O’Neal and Brandon Williams, had Miller accused of recruiting improprieties and suffered an early exit from the NCAA Tournament. But, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. The Wildcats are strongly in the mix for four-star point guard James Akinjo and they are trying to make a late run at five-star big man Jordan Brown. If they can somehow pull off that duo, they could still finish with a top 20 to 25 class. Under the circumstances, that would be a miraculous recovery. ***** Roy Williams and North Carolina already have a strong class featuring five-stars Nassir Little and Coby White along with four-star wing Rechon Black. The group ranks No. 9 overall and should be able to hang onto a top 10 spot. However, the Tar Heels have recently been looking to get involved with undecided five-star big man Jordan Brown. If they can lure the Californian across the country, they are another team that could move into the top five of the team rankings.

JOB WELL DONE

