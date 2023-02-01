As the Wildcats look to wrap up the 2023 recruiting cycle, Arizona will be adding junior college transfer defensive back Charles Yates. The Pierce College transfer is rated as a 2-star defensive back on Rivals.com with offers from Kansas, Nevada and Lamar.
The Alabama native has spent his time at Pierce College playing all over the football field, but Yates made his mark at the cornerback position where he is expected to play when arriving in Tucson.
"It was pretty much perfect to me," Yates said when asked about what made Arizona the right fit. "From the moment I arrive [on my visit], the bond with all defensive coach, everything was just on point."
After taking his visit in early January, Yates committed to the Wildcats on Jan. 7, shortly after his visit. He committed despite Arizona still a the time in search for its new defensive backs coach
