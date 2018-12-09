"Especially in the first half we went through about a six-to-eight minute segment where they were scoring before we got back, and that's something we pride ourselves on. When you get beat on the glass, especially in that four, six-minute window when it meant the most and throughout the game you're kind of picking and choosing when to get back on defense and being good in that area, against a team like Alabama they're gonna score some points we can't afford to give up."

"We broke down too many times today," UA head coach Sean Miller said during his postgame radio interview. "... We had times when we struggled to get back and matched up on defense, and we're not gonna win games on the road if you're not gonna run as fast as you can, point, talk and matchup and get back.

The Wildcats had a chance to tie on the final possession, but Alabama native Justin Coleman wasn't able to get his halfcourt heave to fall resulting in UA's third loss this season away from McKale Center and first to an opponent not in the top 10.

Alabama (6-3) pushed its lead to as many as 19 points during one stretch at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, and Arizona was able to bring that down to nine points at halftime and eventually take a lead in the second half. However, breakdowns defensively and a miscommunication late gave the Crimson Tide a late lead that it would never give up.

Arizona only scheduled two true road games this season before it heads into conference play. Last weekend the Wildcats (7-3) found themselves in a battle with Connecticut in Hartford in the first of those two true road games. Sunday, UA found itself in another battle, but this time Sean Miller's team wouldn't leave with a victory.

Alabama scored 18 second-chance points and shot better than the Wildcats from the field, but UA had opportunities to win the game. One of the biggest disparities came in bench scoring. As the Wildcats went through their lulls on the offensive end of the floor at times the Crimson Tide was able to take advantage of its bench while UA was not.

The Wildcats ended up getting outscored in bench points by a 29-6 margin with Ryan Luther (4) and Ira Lee (2) as the only players to come off the bench and score for UA. The game took its turn after a strong start for UA when Miller went to his bench and it eventually led to a portion of the game the Wildcats were not able to recover from.

For Miller the 23-2 run that opened the game up wasn't so much about what UA wasn't able to do offensively but more about what his team was doing on the defensive end of the floor. There were several breakaway layups for the Crimson Tide as well as instances when UA defenders simply were beat by Alabama.

As the Wildcats head into the new week, with their next game not until Saturday against Baylor, that is the area the UA head coach wants to focus on improving.

"You can't play in patches, you have to be consistent," he said. "... Eleven turnovers is very good. Obviously Justin Coleman had a tough night with five turnovers, but 11 turnovers is certainly good enough to win the game on the road. And even the 40 to 38 [rebounding margin]. We hung in there on the glass, the thing that's a little deceiving is when they needed a second shot to win the game they got them.

"... It's like, 'this is a close game, it's a close game and is it going to be that way until the end?' The second shots broke us down. Our defense, I wouldn't even give it a D. The things we can control as a coaching staff, the things we control as a team we got an F. ... Ball-screen defense was horrendous."

Arizona ended its day with three players in double figures led by Chase Jeter's career-high 19 points to go with nine rebounds. Brandon Randolph hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points while Brandon Williams had 16 in the loss to Alabama.

Alabama had four players score in double figures led by freshman Kira Lewis Jr. who had 20 including a big 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to play.

The Wildcats will face Baylor Saturday night with tip off scheduled for 9 p.m. MST.