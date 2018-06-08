SAN MARCOS, Tex. – After standout performance earlier this spring at the Houston Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by Adidas, where Curley Young was deemed Mr. Confident, at last weekend’s Texas State prospect camp, Mr. Popular might have been a more appropriate moniker for him. Immediately following the morning session he competed in, Arizona coaches that were in attendance pulled him aside and offered him on the spot. He didn’t get too far before Arkansas and Cal coaches pulled him aside to let him know that they’re keeping an eye on him this summer now as well. “They loved how competitive I was,” Young said of Arizona. “Going up every other rep, kept going, my athleticism, speed and all that. They’re going to try and set something up for me to try and meet their defensive coordinator soon.”

During the early part of spring, Young was a commonly hear name on the recruiting trail after he picked up a number of offers, but he’s still largely waiting on more Power Five teams to take the plunge on him. He feels as though he may have had more luck with that had his Pflugerville-Hendrickson team hold a more traditional spring practice schedule, but he doesn’t seem to have lost too much sleep over it. “Spring football was good,” he said. “Our team doesn’t go with pads on, so I feel like that slowed things down for me a little bit. It’s tough for coaches to get a decent look at you that way, but I feel like spring went well.” Young said that he’s made visits to SMU, Texas and Rice this spring, but it’s pretty clear that if the nearby Longhorns choose to offer him, they would hold a place at the top of his recruitment. “All of those visits went well, but out of all of them, the Texas visit – I don’t know another school that is going to be able to top that,” he said. “Texas is nice and the coaches there are straight-up with you.”

IN HIS WORDS