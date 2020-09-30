Adia Barnes has continued to raise the profile of Arizona's women's basketball program since her arrival in 2016. The Wildcats have started to turn a corner in their development with the program now considered among the country's best in just a few short years. As with everything in college sports, a big part of that turnaround is due to improved recruiting.

UA continues to pop up on lists of top recruits across the country and Tucson has become a landing spot for several elite players under Barnes. The Wildcats just put together one of the best seasons in program history by going 24-7 and if not for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would have had the opportunity to host NCAA Tournament games in March.

COVID-19 has not just impacted the team on the court as Barnes and her staff have not had the opportunity to fully take advantage of the rush of optimism around the program. Normally a program would have the chance to make use of a season like the Wildcats just had and translate that into landing even better prospects.

However, the NCAA decided in March to restrict in-person recruiting contact by instituting a dead period that has continued to be extended each month and will now run until at least the end of the year.

The Wildcats have still put together an impressive 2021 class with three members already aboard for next season led by in-state guard Madison Conner and Oregon-based post prospect Aaronette Vonleh. UA is also being named to lists for some of the top 2022 recruits already as well.

Yet, Barnes feels the collection of talent headed to Tucson next season could be even better if not for the hurdles her staff has had to overcome because of the restrictions placed on college programs due to the pandemic.