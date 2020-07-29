GOAZCATS - COVID-19 pandemic has hindered progress for Arizona's Christian Koloko

The progress a college athlete can make between his freshman and sophomore seasons typically leads to the biggest jump in development over the course of a career. The offseason between the two seasons is vital and right now Chrisitan Koloko is mostly missing out on his opportunity to have that important development. The UA center played more as the season moved along and it ended with him averaging 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds to go with 25 blocks in 28 games as a freshman.

As his role increased so did his chances of having a bigger impact as a sophomore, but the coronavirus pandemic has certainly changed a lot about life for college athletes the last several months.

An argument could be made that nobody on the team needed to have access to UA's facilities and coaching staff this offseason more than Koloko.

Improving his strength and adding bulk to his frame has been a priority for Koloko from the moment he stepped on campus last summer. Right now, however, he simply doesn't have the same type of equipment necessary to help him improve his strength at home in California that he does in Tucson.

It's something UA head coach Sean Miller brought up when speaking of his sophomore big man earlier in the spring.

"I would say my most frustrating part of the COVID-19 is simply him," Miller said. "Because I know what being here on our campus with (UA strength coach) Chris Rounds, the nutrition and strength and conditioning program that we were fortunate to have. He might be missing more than anybody, because just watching how his body changed in the first year he was with us. I mean, these months of March, April, May, June, and then the remainder of the summer Christian could come back 240 pounds. Where this year when you watched him he was right at about 220, 215.

"It still can happen, but he doesn't have the weight room that we have here in RJ (Richard Jefferson Gymnasium) at home. So, he's doing the best he can. We're in communication with him."

Koloko is feeling those same frustrations himself. The UA big man is living with his sister in Tarzana but working out near his high school, Sierra Canyon, in Chatsworth. As much as he has been able to work on different parts of his game and develop his overall skill set, adding strength has been at the top of his to-do list and that has been more difficult during the pandemic considering all the restrictions on gyms in his part of the country.

"I've been really frustrated because I was thinking about this spring being the time to really focus on myself, working on my game and working on my body to really get bigger and I really didn't have the chance to do that," he said. "With all this quarantine I was just home trying to workout by myself at home, but it's not the same thing. So, I was really frustrated to not be able to workout as I want to be just home.

"You have to do what you have to do to keep yourself motivated and keep working."

Outside of finding ways to motivate himself, Koloko has been able to get some guidance from Rounds but even that has its limitations.

"I talk with him a lot," Koloko said of his communication with the UA strength coach this offseason. "He gives me advice, but there's not a lot of things he can help me do out here. I'm actually lifting, but I don't have all the equipment I need to get bigger like we have in Tucson so he can't really help me with that.

"He can just give me some advice, but at the end of the day we don't have all the equipment I need to get stronger. So, I'm just doing with what I have right now."

Koloko said his hope is still to reach around 235 by the time the season arrives. He said the team has a virtual meeting set for Thursday at which time it is expected the team will be informed of its plans for a return to campus. At this point the Wildcats are hopeful to be on campus to begin summer workouts in mid-August.