All season long Arizona has been a bit of a second-half team. The issue has been the second half has been used to come back from an early deficit. Saturday night Oregon won the coin toss and chose to receive the opening kickoff looking to go up early to the put the Wildcats in an early hole, but something was different at Arizona Stadium.

UA, which has struggled on third down, came up with a three-and-out and then they did it again and again. Meanwhile, the Wildcats' offense was able to get an easy score on a mistake from the Oregon defense to take an early double-digit lead.

Quarterback Khalil Tate, who was back taking the snaps for the 'Cats after resting his sore ankle last week, mentioned earlier in the season that Arizona was just a couple plays going their way away from having success.

Being able to match their strong finishes with a hot start Saturday night added up to the biggest win of Kevin Sumlin's first season at UA.

"Well, I think we have had moments," Sumlin said. "We really talked about four quarters because we have played pretty well in two quarters games, in the second half of games, in the first three quarters of games. But we talked about four quarters and seeing what happens, and not playing the perfect game. You do not have to be perfect, but you have to play four quarters, and we did that."

Both sides of the ball have gone through ups and downs, but the offense seemed to find something last week that was unlocked with Rhett Rodriguez as the starting quarterback. UA's running game opened up a bit more against UCLA with some easier passes being converted to keep the offense moving. That continued Saturday night and Oregon having to cover the entire field instead of just being focused on the running game or the passing game helped provide a balanced attack leading to a big night for running back JJ Taylor once again.

Taylor led the UA ground game with 212 yards going over 1,000 yards on the season, and the redshirt sophomore is now the FBS leader in all-purpose yards with 1,579 on the year. Meanwhile, Tate was efficient with three touchdowns on just 189 passing yards. The 44 points added up to the best performance for the UA offense all season.

"All that works hand in hand," Sumlin said. "When you've got a quarterback run game and when everybody is able to sit out there in the box and jam us up you've gotta either be able to get down the field on some things or be able to throw the screen game to widen them out. I think that had a big affect on the run game. I know it did.

"So, all those things work together."