Commitment breakdown: Arizona lands top-25 prospect KJ Lewis

Arizona landed its second major commitment in two weeks on Wednesday, when four-star guard KJ Lewis made the call for the Wildcats. The No. 22 prospect in the 2023 Rivals150, Lewis chose Arizona over schools such as Texas Tech, Memphis, UCLA, Baylor and others. Below, Rivals has a look at what UofA is getting in the 6-foot-4 wing and explores what it means for the big picture.





WHAT ARIZONA IS GETTING

Lewis’ elite athleticism is what pops off the page, but the El Paso (Texas) Chaplin wing is more than just raw materials. He makes good decisions with the basketball while running the floor and has the ball-handling ability to lead the break. Lewis has a strong upper body he uses to get to his spots and finish through contact but is also capable of blowing by a defender with a quick first step. The four-star prospect is a slasher first and foremost and will look to become a better long-range shooter in the year ahead. He’s a disruptive defender that uses his decent length and impressive burst to pop into passing lanes and create chaos in the half court. He’ll realize his upside as he becomes a better shooter and more composed in the half-court offense.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WILDCATS

It’s been a good couple weeks for Tommy Lloyd. The first-year head coach landed four-star prospect Kylan Boswell on Feb. 28, captured the Pac 12’s regular-season title on March 1 and was named Pac 12 coach of the year on March 8. Success compounds in recruiting, and that’s certainly the case here. Lloyd has renovated and rejuvenated the Arizona program at warp speed and now has the foundation of an elite 2023 recruiting class to show for it. Lewis and Boswell are both ranked inside the top-25 of the Rivals150, making it impossible to overlook the blindingly bright future in Tucson. FBI wiretaps and a three-year NCAA Tournament drought suddenly seems like ancient history.



