COMMITMENT: Bay Area TE Kellan Ford becomes Arizona's first 2025 addition
Arizona's connections to the Bay Area will only continue to grow under the new coaching staff. Brent Brennan has plenty of connections to that part of the country, and so it's no surprise his first commitment in the 2025 class comes from a place he knows well.
Danville (Calif.) Monte Vista tight end Kellan Ford announced his pledge to the Wildcats to close out the weekend giving UA its first pledge of the cycle. Arizona had been on Ford's radar and was one of the programs planning to host him on an official visit in the coming months.
Washington, Arizona State and Cal were also among that group, but Ford instead opted to make his decision before taking any of those trips.
The recruiting victory for Arizona marks a win for tight ends coach Matt Adkins that was nearly a year in the making. Adkins was the second coach to offer the 2025 prospect nearly a year ago, and since then Ford has continued to stack offers.
Washington State, Oregon State, Boston College and San Diego State are some of the other programs that offered Ford while UCLA had been involved in pursuing him as well.
Now, he'll get a chance to play for Adkins in the Big 12 when he heads to the desert next year.
Ford was credited with 25 catches for 294 yards and four receiving touchdowns as a junior in 2023 at Monte Vista. His season was highlighted by a seven-catch, 75-yard performance against Amador Valley in a game in which he also scored a touchdown.
