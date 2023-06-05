Over the weekend, Arizona has a large group of official visits on campus with one of those recruits being defensive tackle Kaho Tuihalamaka. Well, that visit must have been a successful one as Tuihalamaka announced his commitment to Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats' program Monday afternoon on Twitter.

"It really felt like home with Polynesian culture. Having the Polynesian culture over there it felt like home because at Mater Dei it is the same thing over there with the Polynesian culture. They're very big on that," said Tuihalamaka on his commitment to Arizona. "I felt like I'm fitting in, I feel like I'm home."