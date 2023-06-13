COMMITMENT: Arizona dives into Texas landing edge rusher Eduwa Okundaye
Tuesday morning, Arizona added to its 2024 recruiting class with the addition of edge rusher Eduwa Okundaye, who announced his commitment on Twitter after an official visit to Tucson over the weekend. This gives the Wildcats six commitments for the class and their second defensive lineman in the group, as well.
"...I am truly grateful for everyone who has supported me and continues to support me through the rest of high school and college football," said Okundaye in his Twitter post announcing his commitment to Arizona. "With that being said, I'll be committing to the University of Arizona. Bear Down!"
Okundaye, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound edge rusher out of Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas, chose Arizona over offers from Kansas State, Houston, San Diego State and Washington State among others.
He was credited with 41 tackles (22 solo), 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks during his junior season to along with a pair of fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Out of the Wildcats' six commitments. four of them have come on the defensive side of the ball in the current cycle.
This isn't the first time Arizona has gone into the city of Katy for players. The Wildcats have two players on its roster from the city in safeties Dalton Johnson and freshman Arian Parish. Overall, UA has six players from the state of Texas on its roster for the upcoming season.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)