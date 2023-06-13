Content Loading

Tuesday morning, Arizona added to its 2024 recruiting class with the addition of edge rusher Eduwa Okundaye, who announced his commitment on Twitter after an official visit to Tucson over the weekend. This gives the Wildcats six commitments for the class and their second defensive lineman in the group, as well. "...I am truly grateful for everyone who has supported me and continues to support me through the rest of high school and college football," said Okundaye in his Twitter post announcing his commitment to Arizona. "With that being said, I'll be committing to the University of Arizona. Bear Down!"