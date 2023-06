Sunday morning, Arizona stayed hot on the recruiting trail and added its 17th commitment of the recruiting class with tight end Charlie Crowell, who announced his commitment on Twitter. With the addition of Crowell, the Wildcats have not only added their 17th commitment of the class, but also the 10 offensive player of the class. He is the first tight end of the recruiting class for the Wildcats.



Crowell is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound three-star tight end out of Bend, Ore., from Summit High School. He picked Arizona over offers from Cal, Washington State and Air Force among others.