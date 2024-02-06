Arizona's first commitment of the Brent Brennan era is an important one. The Wildcats landed a pledge from New Mexico transfer running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who is coming off one of the best seasons running the ball ever at UNM.

The Alabama native, who began his career at Alabama State before transferring to play for the Lobos last offseason, finished 2023 with 1,190 yards rushing and 17 scores on the ground plus 7 catches for 72 yards and a receiving touchdown.

The 5-foot-11, 204-pound senior, who has one season of remaining eligibility, also visited Washington last weekend before arriving at his decision.

Croskey-Merritt helps Arizona solidify a position that needed a boost after the departure of 2023 standout Jonah Coleman to the Huskies. Michael Wiley and DJ Williams have exhausted their eligibility leaving the Wildcats with little experience in the running back room.

The Wildcats return several key underclassmen including Brandon Johnson and Rayshon Luke plus the new coaching staff retained a commitment from high three-star 2024 signee Jordan Washington. UA has also been linked to San Jose State transfer Quali Conley who has clear ties to the new coaches in Tucson.

Croskey-Merritt ended his brief Lobos career by finishing 2023 with the seventh-best rushing performance in a single season in school history. His 18 total touchdowns tied him for the second-best mark in UNM history.

The senior was a highlight machine as well with several big plays throughout the season in 2023. He had runs of at least 50 yards in two separate games and finished up the year with back-to-back 200-yard rushing performances. He ran for 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Fresno State before following that up with a 233-yard showing against Utah State to wrap up the season.

He scored multiple rushing touchdowns in six different games last year.

In his career, the new Arizona running back has rushed for 2,432 yards and 30 touchdowns with 23 starts.

Former New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales was recently hired as Arizona's new special teams coordinator and linebackers coach.