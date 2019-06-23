Three-star DE Robert Wooten commits to Arizona
THE SITUATION
One of Texas' top edge-rushers is heading out West.
Three-star Stafford (Texas) defensive end Robert Wooten committed to Arizona on Monday over Texas Tech and Missouri. The Houston-area prospect had wrapped up official visits to each of those three schools before settling on the Wildcats following his impactful trip out Tuscon.
#BearDown COMMITTED 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wwoFEak4lW— RobertWooten ¹⁵ (@Robjayy15) June 23, 2019
IN HIS OWN WORDS
On his commitment to Arizona: "I realized I wanted to go to Arizona toward the end of my visit. The way me and the players connected and the amount of people from my city shocked me. The surrounding area of Tuscon caught my eye and the opportunity to play early in a thriving community made me want to commit."
On the decision-making process: "This is probably the toughest decision I'm gonna have to make for a really long time. I like Arizona because I fit in out there. The coaches made me feel at home and the players welcomed me."
On the relationships: "The area recruiting coach (Theron Aych) really did a good job at sealing the deal. They did a good job kind of letting me choose them; they didn't force anything with me and didn't make me feel pressured. They just let me know that they were recruiting me to come play and that the opportunity was mine."
On the official visit: "When I left the visit, it was clear to me what I wanted to do -- I just had one more visit and I'd make a decision from there. I enjoyed every part of the Arizona visit."
On Arizona's recruiting pitch: "I'm excited about the opportunity given from Arizona. I see a bright future in the program and I believe in what Coach (Kevin) Sumlin and the rest of the staff is building up there."
RIVALS REACTION
Former Texas A&M and Houston head man Kevin Sumlin has maintained his ties to Texas as he enters his second year as the coach of Arizona. A year ago, he signed Grant Gunnell and Jalen Curry from the Houston area and dipped back into the 832 area code for another highly coveted prospect in Wooten.
One of the top edge-rushers in the Lone Star State, Wooten recorded 11 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss and 16 more pressures as a junior in 2018. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is ideally a stand-up pass-rusher but is certainly capable of putting his hand in the dirt and rushing from a wide-9 technique as well.
Wooten is a prototypical speed rusher whose game centers around his explosiveness off the ball. He's especially quick and his long frame and wingspan allow him torture quarterbacks attempting to scan the field. It's also worth noting Mooten has a relentless motor and consistently puts pressure on opposing passers.
Wooten is perfectly capable of utilizing an array of pass-rush moves. For the most part, he's a speed rusher that relies on being quicker than the offensive tackle opposite him. However, he also dips and bends very well, much like another Pro Bowler that Sumlin coached at Texas A&M named Von Miller. Wooten effectively blows past blockers but has the ability to disengage blocks and is agile enough to change directions and attack quarterbacks and ball-carriers.
University Of Arizona... 🐻⬇️#BearDown #EraZona20 #BlockA pic.twitter.com/SvawrH9fYA— RobertWooten ¹⁵ (@Robjayy15) June 19, 2019