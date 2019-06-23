Three-star Stafford (Texas) defensive end Robert Wooten committed to Arizona on Monday over Texas Tech and Missouri. The Houston-area prospect had wrapped up official visits to each of those three schools before settling on the Wildcats following his impactful trip out Tuscon.

On his commitment to Arizona: "I realized I wanted to go to Arizona toward the end of my visit. The way me and the players connected and the amount of people from my city shocked me. The surrounding area of Tuscon caught my eye and the opportunity to play early in a thriving community made me want to commit."

On the decision-making process: "This is probably the toughest decision I'm gonna have to make for a really long time. I like Arizona because I fit in out there. The coaches made me feel at home and the players welcomed me."

On the relationships: "The area recruiting coach (Theron Aych) really did a good job at sealing the deal. They did a good job kind of letting me choose them; they didn't force anything with me and didn't make me feel pressured. They just let me know that they were recruiting me to come play and that the opportunity was mine."

On the official visit: "When I left the visit, it was clear to me what I wanted to do -- I just had one more visit and I'd make a decision from there. I enjoyed every part of the Arizona visit."

On Arizona's recruiting pitch: "I'm excited about the opportunity given from Arizona. I see a bright future in the program and I believe in what Coach (Kevin) Sumlin and the rest of the staff is building up there."