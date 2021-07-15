Commitment analysis: 2022 cornerback TJ Hall is Arizona bound
Arizona has started to see commitments consistently roll in over the summer with half of the members in its 2022 class making decisions within the last month. One of the newest commits in the class is someone GOAZCATS.com has been able to watch in person on a few occasions this offseason.
California two-way prospect TJ Hall is making the transition to a full-time defensive back, and he has had plenty of opportunities to showcase his improving skill set in recent months. His length is certainly something college coaches covet for the secondary, and Arizona has been active in pursuing taller defensive backs under its new coaching staff.
Today we will take a closer look at the impact Hall's decision will have on the Wildcats both on the field and on the recruiting trail as the process moves forward.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news