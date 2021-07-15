 GOAZCATS - Commitment analysis: 2022 cornerback TJ Hall is Arizona bound
Commitment analysis: 2022 cornerback TJ Hall is Arizona bound

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona has started to see commitments consistently roll in over the summer with half of the members in its 2022 class making decisions within the last month. One of the newest commits in the class is someone GOAZCATS.com has been able to watch in person on a few occasions this offseason.

California two-way prospect TJ Hall is making the transition to a full-time defensive back, and he has had plenty of opportunities to showcase his improving skill set in recent months. His length is certainly something college coaches covet for the secondary, and Arizona has been active in pursuing taller defensive backs under its new coaching staff.

Today we will take a closer look at the impact Hall's decision will have on the Wildcats both on the field and on the recruiting trail as the process moves forward.

RELATED: 2022 defensive back prospect TJ Hall talks Arizona at Rivals Camp SoCal

