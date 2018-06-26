Commit Q&A: Kane Bradford discusses his decision to join Arizona's class
Arizona locked up three new commitments over the weekend after having several prospects out for official visits. One of the recruits to become part of the Wildcats' 2019 class was Dallas-Skyline de...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news