COLUMN: Arizona needed a commitment from Elijah Rushing to make its class
A few months ago, most people around the country would have scoffed and maybe even laughed at the idea of Arizona landing a recruit like Elijah Rushing. The odds have certainly not been in favor of the Wildcats with prospects like him in recent years. Rushing, a star at Tucson's own Salpointe Catholic, has been attracting attention from top college programs for years.
He has all the potential to be one of the top players at his position in college football over the next several years, and plenty of schools from around the country noticed that early in his career.
Pick a top college team, and the chances are Rushing holds an offer from that program. He has added offers from over three dozen schools, and that means opportunities to play in any conference he wants really in any part of the country.
Lately, it has been difficult for recruits from Arizona to turn down those opportunities. That has been never more visible than at Salpointe, where the Wildcats had to watch players like Bijan Robinson, Lathan Ransom and Bruno Fina head out of state for college to places like Texas, Ohio State and UCLA — respectively.
Jedd Fisch and the current Arizona staff received some good news last month when Salpointe defensive lineman Keona Wilhite, who lines up opposite Rushing, elected to stay home and play for the Wildcats over schools such as Washington, UCLA, Nebraska and Colorado among others.
He became the most noteworthy Salpointe players since Cam Denson to make the decision to stay home.
Maybe it was at that point that Rushing following that lead should have become more of a realistic expectation.
That decision by Wilhite on its own was significant. Shortly after it was announced, Rushing took to Twitter to post a video of himself and Wilhite working out with the Wildcats at a summer camp last month.
