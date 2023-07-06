A few months ago, most people around the country would have scoffed and maybe even laughed at the idea of Arizona landing a recruit like Elijah Rushing. The odds have certainly not been in favor of the Wildcats with prospects like him in recent years. Rushing, a star at Tucson's own Salpointe Catholic, has been attracting attention from top college programs for years.

He has all the potential to be one of the top players at his position in college football over the next several years, and plenty of schools from around the country noticed that early in his career.

Pick a top college team, and the chances are Rushing holds an offer from that program. He has added offers from over three dozen schools, and that means opportunities to play in any conference he wants really in any part of the country.