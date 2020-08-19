GOAZCATS - Colin, Brenden Schooler planning to transfer from Arizona

There is plenty of uncertainty about the upcoming Pac-12 football season and Arizona's Schooler brothers do not plan on sticking around to find out what happens. The potential of playing a spring season in 2021 has presented too much uncertainty for Colin and Brenden Schooler pushing both players to announce their decision to leave UA and pursue a transfer to another league.

"My time as a Wildcat has been an honor and I have had some of the best moments of my life in Tucson," Colin Schooler wrote in a post made to social media Wednesday evening. "I have had the honor of working and playing with some amazing people. I would like to thank Coach Rodriguez, Coach Yates and Coach Boone for bringing me into Tucson. I would also like to thank Coach Sumlin for the opportunity to continue playing for Arizona the past two seasons. I would also like to thank Coach Rushing, Coach Hobson and Coach Rhodes for coaching me and helping me grow as a football player. With uncertain times and the Pac-12 not participating with fall sports this year, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and open up my recruiting to conferences who are playing this fall. I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Thank you Tucson!"

As of Wednesday evening neither player has officially entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal but that is expected as the duo from Southern California looks for a program in a league that is set to play this fall.

Colin Schooler is Arizona's top linebacker and arguably the team's most important player overall. He has been a staple at the middle linebacker spot over the last three seasons leading the team in tackles in each of the previous two years.

His sophomore season was among the most productive in the Pac-12 as he finished with 119 tackles, including 21.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions.

Overall in his Arizona career Schooler collected 312 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four interceptions.

Schooler has become a leader for the UA defense and is someone the new defensive coaches have leaned on to help make the transition to coordinator Paul Rhoads and his 3-4 scheme a more seamless one.

Now, Rhoads will not get the opportunity to coach Schooler leaving the Wildcats in a difficult position considering the program already lost its second-leading tackler Tony Fields II this summer as senior linebacker decided to transfer to West Virginia.

The Wildcats also lost veteran starting safety Scottie Young Jr. who decided to enter the transfer portal and make the move to West Virginia earlier in the spring.

The losses of Schooler and Fields leave Arizona with a huge hole at the linebacker spot and put Rhoads in a difficult position heading into the potential spring season in 2021.

UA has already been thin at the inside linebacker spots and the latest decision leaves senior Anthony Pandy and sophomore Derrion Clark as the only remaining scholarship players at the position with any kind of experience.

Brenden Schooler spent the first part of his career at Oregon where he played both safety and receiver, but he decided to leave the Ducks with the hopes of playing his final season alongside his younger brother as a graduate transfer. Now he will never get the opportunity to suit up in a game for the Wildcats after making the move back in January and going through spring ball at UA earlier this year.

"I would like to thank the University of Arizona for taking me in and treating me like family," he said Wednesday. "For the short time I was here I had created friendships that I know will last a lifetime. But due to the shutdown of the Pac-12 for COVID-related circumstances, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and open up my recruiting process to conferences who are still planning on playing this season. Again, thank you Wildcat nation and thank you for your love and support!"

The senior graduate transfer was set to play receiver with the Wildcats.

Colin Schooler was excited about having the opportunity to play on the same team as his brother once again after they shined at Mission Viejo High School in California at the high school level earlier in their careers.

"It's awesome," he said about being able to play with his brother once again. "I don't really get as homesick as I used to be. ... It's going to be a lot easier with him out here, because whether we're sitting at home or doing whatever it's just going to feel like home having some family with me out here."

While the Pac-12 and Big Ten recently decided to postpone the fall season because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the SEC, ACC and Big 12 have decided to press on and have football this fall leading to Wednesday's decision from the brothers.

STING FACTOR: Detailing and rating the impact of Colin and Brenden Schooler's decision