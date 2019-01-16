Coleman's confidence peaking after Arizona's Bay Area trip
Maybe Justin Coleman should dislocate his shoulder more often. The Arizona point guard injured his non-shooting shoulder during practice a couple weeks ago prior to the Wildcats first Pac-12 game o...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news