It was bound to come at some point and for Arizona that time was Tuesday night. The Wildcats (4-1) held their own against No. 3 Gonzaga in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, but a late turn of events and some strong play by the Bulldogs down the stretch was too much for Arizona to overcome eventually losing 91-74 at Lahaina Civic Center.

Sean Miller's team pushed its lead to 13 points during one stretch in the second half, but Gonzaga (5-0) started to string together some strong possessions eventually flipping the momentum. Justin Coleman scored a game-high 28 points and hit six 3-pointers, but even that performance was not able to make of up the lack of scoring from the Wildcats in the final 10 minutes of the game.

"We knew Gonzaga was obviously an excellent team and, you know, for 20 minutes I thought we played with a lot of effort and played a great first half," Miller told reporters after the game. "For us to have 45 points we did a lot of things well in the first half and I thought had them on their heels about as much as you can. Maybe they uncharacteristically missed a couple of open threes, but for the most part the first 20 minutes really favored us. And then obviously we were overwhelmed in the second half. Their defense, they started to switch both on and off the ball, not easy to do but the quickness that those two big guys had is very impressive. I mean they can switch out on guards, they really took us out of what we wanted to do and obviously a tale of two halves and they were the far superior team."

One of the more impactful plays came with 12 minutes left to play. As Arizona's Chase Jeter battled down low for positioning with the Wildcats on offense the play ended up resulting in a turnover and foul against the UA big man. After Jeter became visibly upset with the call he was called for a technical foul, and since he already had three fouls prior to that sequence the technical caused him to foul out.

"I think the emotions got the best of Chase," Miller said. "He has to control his emotions in that situation. Really, we're not a deep team as it is, especially up front, losing him didn't help. And it really gave them an extra surge of momentum at a very unique time in the game."