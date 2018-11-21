Coleman's big night not enough in loss to No. 3 Gonzaga
It was bound to come at some point and for Arizona that time was Tuesday night. The Wildcats (4-1) held their own against No. 3 Gonzaga in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, but a late turn of events and some strong play by the Bulldogs down the stretch was too much for Arizona to overcome eventually losing 91-74 at Lahaina Civic Center.
Sean Miller's team pushed its lead to 13 points during one stretch in the second half, but Gonzaga (5-0) started to string together some strong possessions eventually flipping the momentum. Justin Coleman scored a game-high 28 points and hit six 3-pointers, but even that performance was not able to make of up the lack of scoring from the Wildcats in the final 10 minutes of the game.
"We knew Gonzaga was obviously an excellent team and, you know, for 20 minutes I thought we played with a lot of effort and played a great first half," Miller told reporters after the game. "For us to have 45 points we did a lot of things well in the first half and I thought had them on their heels about as much as you can. Maybe they uncharacteristically missed a couple of open threes, but for the most part the first 20 minutes really favored us. And then obviously we were overwhelmed in the second half. Their defense, they started to switch both on and off the ball, not easy to do but the quickness that those two big guys had is very impressive. I mean they can switch out on guards, they really took us out of what we wanted to do and obviously a tale of two halves and they were the far superior team."
One of the more impactful plays came with 12 minutes left to play. As Arizona's Chase Jeter battled down low for positioning with the Wildcats on offense the play ended up resulting in a turnover and foul against the UA big man. After Jeter became visibly upset with the call he was called for a technical foul, and since he already had three fouls prior to that sequence the technical caused him to foul out.
"I think the emotions got the best of Chase," Miller said. "He has to control his emotions in that situation. Really, we're not a deep team as it is, especially up front, losing him didn't help. And it really gave them an extra surge of momentum at a very unique time in the game."
The game changed from that point on as the Wildcats were forced to go with a smaller lineup after losing their lone center, who had played a strong game on defense up until that point.
UA's last lead came at the 9:20 mark of the second half when Coleman hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 61-60 advantage. After that the Wildcats would score just 13 more points the rest of the way as Gonzaga was able to turn up the offense on its end and score 31 points to close out the game with a 17-point victory.
"The one stat that really blows my mind is that we had three assists in the game," Miller said. "I think what their defense did is they created a kind of a drive out of desperation, drive to shoot, drive to score and you have to move the ball, you have to share the ball and you have to be able to find open teammates.
But that's as much to Gonzaga's credit as it is to our detriment. They were clearly the better team and especially in the second half, I mean it was 54-29 in the second half, I think that's really all you need to know."
The bright spot for a lot of the game, and really the first two days of the tournament for Arizona, was Coleman who continued his hot shooting Tuesday night. He's now averaging 22.5 points in Maui heading into the final day of the event and his six 3-pointers accounted for all but one of the team's makes from deep Tuesday.
It has been a different type of scoring display from the senior graduate transfer point guard, and the Wildcats have needed it through their first two games in Maui.
"I just play my game and I just took the open shots that I had," he said. "And my teammates played a big part in that, they created shots for me."
UA will take on No. 8 Auburn Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. MST in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational as the Tigers lost to No. 1 Duke Tuesday evening.