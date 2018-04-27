Arizona has filled an important hole for the upcoming season Friday with the addition of Samford graduate transfer point guard Justin Coleman. The former top-100 prospect who started his career at Alabama announced his decision via Twitter bringing what was an interesting recruitment to an end. The 5-foot-1o standout from Birmingham, Alabama visited Arizona during the week using one of his official visits on a trip out to Tucson.

He ultimately decided to go with the Wildcats over SMU, a school he visited over the weekend, Texas Southern, UAB, Saint Louis and others. Coleman played his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide before transferring to Samford where he averaged 13.5 points and 6.6 assists last season.

The newest Wildcat decided he would make a move for his final season and with a need at the point guard spot Arizona moved into the picture. It led to the visit and quick decision this week from the one time four-star point guard. In addition to being a well-rounded point guard, Coleman has a knack for making shots from deep as he shot nearly 38 percent from 3-point range last season.

UA is now up to 10 scholarship players for the upcoming season as Coleman has joined a group this spring that is four members deep at this stage. UA has six returning players for the new season and has added four-star wing Devonaire Doutrive, Belgian forward Omar Thielemans and Pittsburgh graduate transfer Ryan Luther in the last several weeks.

Coleman's decision means Arizona has three scholarship spots remaining for the 2018-19 season and remains in pursuit of four-star point guard Brandon Williams and five-star big man Jordan Brown among others.