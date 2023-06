Arizona star outfielder Chase Davis was named as a Second-Team All-American by the National Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday, the first time Davis has received a postseason All-American nod.

Davis put on a show this past season, making his mark on Arizona baseball history with 21 home runs to give him the third-most home runs in Arizona history with 39 home runs.

As a junior, the Wildcats’ slugger led the team with a .362 batting average and impressed with a .742 slugging percentage.

The Pac-12 Baseball Tournament MVP was also sharp on the defensive side of the diamond as well, logging a .964 fielding percentage in 57 of 59 games started.

Davis will most likely be a first round pick entering the upcoming MLB Draft.