San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln safety Don Chapman was looking to announce his commitment during the week of July 4th. He decided to wait to announce his decision, but it turns out the wait won't be very long.

"My top picks are USC, Colorado, U of A, and Washington State. My commitment will be tomorrow [July 10th]," Chapman told Rivals.com.

Chapman broke down his top four schools.

Arizona: "Coach Demetrice Martin is a very good coach. Last season, I used some of the things he was teaching in his videos and used it in my game. It brought me to a different level. I like that a lot about them."

Colorado: "Colorado has a good program going on. People are sleeping on them at the moment. Their DB unit has been putting [players into the NFL] more than some other schools. They're on the come-up right now."

USC: "They just have a great program overall and it's close to home. Coach Bradford is a really cool guy and the head coach is nice. The whole coaching staff knows what they're doing and they're looking to succeed."

Washington State: "The coaches there are real friendly. They talk to me a lot and give me a family feel."

Chapman is ranked as a three-star prospect according to Rivals.com. Analyst Adam Gorney describes Chapman as a "jack-of-all-trades who can contribute all over the field."