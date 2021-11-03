Arizona's Christian Koloko ready for larger role in new system
Over the past two seasons, center Christian Koloko saw his minutes increase as he became a part of the rotation.
However, Koloko's impact on the game wasn't seen on the stat sheet as he has averaged just 3.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and racked up 60 bocks in his first two seasons with the team.
Under new head coach Tommy Lloyd, Koloko has the potential to become a critical part of the system from both a defensive and offensive perspective.
"Christian worked really hard this offseason and he's really had a good fall camp for us. But having a fall camp and having a good season are two different things. So now we need the things he didn't fall camp to translate to these games where he really gets his confidence and understands how good of a player he is," said Lloyd on the work Koloko has put in this offseason.
In the team's first and only exhibition game Monday night, Koloko showed how hard he has been working this offseason, and in 16 minutes of action he put together a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
