SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Oro Valley-Canyon del Oro two-way lineman Sa'Kylee Woodard is already emerging as one of the next standout recruits from the Tucson area. The 2024 prospect already holds an offer from his hometown school after Arizona's coaches decided to extend an offer to the rising sophomore last month.

Woodard showcased his abilities at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Southern California last weekend as he continues to prepare for his sophomore season at CDO. The 2024 recruit worked out as a defensive lineman at the camp, and GOAZCATS.com took some time to catch up with the local recruit after his performance in California.

Woodard took some time to talk about his early impressions of the Arizona coaching staff, his connection with Wildcats freshman running back Stevie Rocker Jr. plus much more.



Watch the full video interview with reporter Kelly Horyczun below.

